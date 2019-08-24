Girl commits suicide over low marks in exam

LAHORE: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide over getting low marks in matriculation exam in the Sabzazar police area on Friday.

The girl has been identified as Maryam. Police said she swallowed poisonous pills, after which, her condition went critical. She was rushed to hospital where she died. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. The victim's family refused to initiate any legal action. Police handed over the body to her family after completing legal formalities.

Three held for theft: Dolphin Squad arrested three thieves who had stolen iron bars of Orange Line Train at Hurbanspura. The police force also recovered iron bars weighing 4,500 kg from their custody. The thieves had loaded the iron on a crane. The labours informed police, over which, Dolphins Squad officials arrested them near Thokar and handed them over to local police.

research on police projects: A two-member delegation of Harvard Kennedy School called on Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan at Central Police Office here.

The delegates showed their interest in research on public service delivery and IT projects of Punjab Police. Research on police projects by an international institution is the third party audit and also an honour for Punjab police, said IG Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan. He said Punjab police were utilising information technology in accordance with the modern policing rules for better provision of service delivery to the citizens. He added Police Khidmat Marakiz and 8787 IGP Complaint Service along with other projects were providing services to the general public. Millions of people have benefited from the projects, he said

He said that it was an honour for Punjab police that public service delivery projects of Punjab police had been selected for research by Harvard Kennedy School. He said the feedback and reports sought by international experts would be helpful in enhancing performance of the projects.

The delegation was headed by Dr Asim Ejaz. Miss Fay Treet accompanied him. A detailed exchange of views over research and development along with matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Dr Asim Ejaz said Punjab police had taken the projects of 8787 Complaint Cell, Khidmat Marakiz with other many IT projects to the level of international standard in a very short period of time which was an example for other public service delivery departments. He said Harvard Kennedy School experts would conduct a research work to assess the performance of the projects and would also recommend suggestions for improving them after the results of the research. The IG said that research would be helpful in countering challenges faced by the projects.