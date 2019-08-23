Murder of 4 family members: Police trying to arrest all accused, says official

TIMERGARA: Two out of the three accused nominated in first information report (FIR) in the murder case of four persons in Lower Dir district have been arrested, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Speaking to this correspondent by phone, District Police Officer, Lower Dir, Arif Shahab Wazir, said raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused as well.

The DPO termed as baseless the rumours on the social media about the transfer of former station

house officer (SHO) Munda Police Station Idrees Khan to Zaimdara Police Station in Maidan, and said the official had been closed to the police lines.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old aggrieved girl from the bereaved family daily visits the graves of her father Hameedullah, who was killed in Gosam firing incident a five days ago along with his father and two sons, over a monetary dispute.

The girl daily visits the graves of her family members in the morning and remains there till night while crying, locals said. Hundreds of Munda and Samarbagh residents, including political leaders and civil society activists, took to the streets twice condemning the incident which took lives of five people, including four from a family.

They demanded a high-profile probe into the matter and arrest of the main accused.