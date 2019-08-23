Man allegedly commits suicide

Police on Thursday found a body of a man in Lines Area within the limits of the Brigade police station.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 40-year-old Khalid Mehmood, son of Ghulam Sarwar.

The police said the deceased was living with the 11-year-old son in the house from the last seven months after his wife left his house and started living with her parents following a scuffle between the couple over a family matter.

According to SHO Shaikh Tahir, Mehmood got disheartened since his wife left him, adding that he apparently committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife.

Rangers make arrests

The Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested 12 suspects during separate raids in the city.

According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, Abdur Rehman, alias Raheem Dada, was arrested during a raid conducted in the Baghdadi area of Lyari. He was accused of being associated with the Sheraz Zikri gang of the Lyari area and involved in various cases of extortion and drug peddling.

In another raid in the Samanabad area, the Rangers arrested two suspects, identified as Fashi Naveed and Osama, who were allegedly involved in extortion.

The paramilitary force also arrested six more suspects during raids in the Gulshan-e-Maymar, Baldia Town and Ferozabad areas. They were identified as Abdul Malik, Hazrat Gul, Khalid Pervez, alias Pappu, Asif, alias Munna, Zeeshan Raza and Ayaz Ismail. The spokesperson claimed that the suspects were involved in various cases of robberies and street crime.

Three suspects, identified as Imran Khan, Qayyum Khan and Afzalur Rehman, were apprehended during a raid in the Sharea Faisal area. According to the spokesperson, the suspects were involved in drug peddling.