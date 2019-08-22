Drive launched to recover Rs178.5m WSSP arrears

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Wednesday kicked off a drive to recover the arrears worth Rs178.5 million of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) from commercial defaulters.

The teams of WSSP and police would carry out the campaign in two phases under the supervision of additional assistant commissioners in all zones, simultaneously.

In the first phase, the defaulters will be issued notices for payment of arrears within seven days, failing which they would either be arrested or their property sealed in the second phase.

Among the defaulters are shop owners, hotels, hostels, CNG stations, petrol pumps, wedding halls, offices, cinemas, banks, private and government schools, educational institutions, markets, bargain centres, factories, water pumps and workshops.

The defaulters failed to pay arrears despite repeated notices by WSSP, after which the company sought the help of the district administration for the recovery.

The decision to recover the arrears was taken at a meeting held a few days ago, with Peshawar commissioner in the chair. As many as 1,936 commercial consumers owe over Rs178 million to WSSP for availing municipal services.

In WSSP Zone A, 443 commercial defaulters have to pay Rs54.6 million, 979 consumers in Zone B owe Rs54.7 million, 296 consumers in Zone C have to pay Rs20.2 million while 218 commercial consumers in Zone have to pay Rs48.9 million to WSSP.