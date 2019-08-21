CM, health minister asked to establish new units at

DAGGAR: In view of public complaints, the administration of the District Headquarters Hospital in Buner has asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and provincial health minister to establish desperately needed units at the hospital.

Talking to The News, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Fazal Wahab said that there was dire need for establishing proper casualty department, orthopedic, neurosurgery and burn units, trauma centre and blood bank to expand services for patients.

He added that female technicians and at least 10 Women Medical Officers (WMOs) should also be posted to the hospital. He said presently there were only seven WMOs working at the hospital.

“The hospital was established for 500,000 people only and it cannot carry the burden of around 15,00,000 population,” he argued. He pointed that apart from Buner the hospital was also providing treatment to patients from the adjoining Shangla district. Responding a query, Dr Fazal Wahab said that he assumed charge as medical superintendent five months back and worked hard to improve the conditions at the hospital. “The hospital wore a deserted look when I took charge. Now the situation is better,” he claimed. He said steps were taken recently to refurbish the hospital’s emergency unit and labour room and a cleanliness drive was launched by removing the garbage. Dr Fazal Wahab said that he had focused on ensuring the doctors’ attendance at the hospital. “The doctors’ attendance in the hospital has improved,” he said.

However, the patients and their attendants had a different story to tell as they said the doctors remained absent from duty. Wali Muhammad said he brought his pregnant wife to the hospital for delivery but the women medical officers gave him different dates. “Finally, the gynecologists at the hospital advised me to take to their private clinic for delivery. I am a poor man and cannot afford to admit my wife at a private clinic,” he stated. Another person said the condition of the labour room was unsatisfactory. He pointed to the heap of garbage outside the labour room and also the children ward and wondered who would get it cleaned. However, Dr Fazal Wahab said he was committed to resolve all issues and improve the condition of the long neglected hospital.