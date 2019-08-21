ICT admin allows beggars to set up cloth-bags stalls

Islamabad: The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) has given an opportunity to beggars to earn their bread and butter in a respectable way.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat in order to ensure easy availability of alternates of shopping bags, the beggars have been allowed to establish stalls of bags of cloth. "It will also serve purpose of respectable earning for beggars," he said.

The official who has also been active in creating awareness about ban on plastic bags for clean environment in the federal capital said they have distributed over 10,000 bags among citizens but it is not possible to cater for 2.5 million population. "People need to change their habits and attitude," he said. He said the families were used to prepare bags with old clothing. He said for the time being paper bags are available though it is not encouraged because of trees cutting.