UIT students paint walls to beautify city

Students and faculty members of the Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) held a wall painting drive in the city in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

A large number of UIT students gathered on different streets in Karachi to beautify the city walls and paint messages of love, peace, patriotism, and civic duties in collaboration with the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East.

In addition to soul-inspiring messages, the wall paintings featured Pakistan’s culture, landscapes, and notable personalities. The drive also aimed at undoing the practice of illegal wall chalking that the city’s streets have suffered for countless years robbing the city of its beauty.

“We are Karachiites and we own our beloved city,” said UIT’s Prof Dr Zahir Ali Syed. “Through this wall painting drive, we are not only demonstrating our love and care for the city, but are also sensitising others to follow suit and take cleanliness and beautification of the city more seriously.” He added that the UIT students’ wanted to make people realise that they could improve the quality of their lives and the lives of others living around them.