Seven injured as roof of hotel collapses

Seven people were injured on Sunday after the roof of a hotel collapsed in the Docks area. Reacting to the information, workers of various welfare organisations reached the scene and rescued the victims from the debris who were shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police officials also reached the hotel to inquire into the incident.

The injured were identified as Nasarullah, 25, Habib, 20, Omar Rehman, 40, Bakhtiar, 35, Amjad, 16, Raja, 50, and Pir Buksh, 34. The police said they were out of danger and were being treated at the hospital. Further investigations are under way.