Hand-grenade lobbed into house in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported as unidentified attackers lobbed a hand-grenade into a house in Tehkal locality in the provincial capital. Police said unidentified persons attacked the house of one Arifullah with a hand grenade that caused some damage to the building but no casualty. The owner of the house said he had no enmity. The owner is said to be a watchman at a girls hostel.
PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported as unidentified attackers lobbed a hand-grenade into a house in Tehkal locality in the provincial capital. Police said unidentified persons attacked the house of one Arifullah with a hand grenade that caused some damage to the building but no casualty. The owner of the house said he had no enmity. The owner is said to be a watchman at a girls hostel.