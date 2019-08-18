The peace option

On August 15, against India's fascist policies in Occupied Kashmir, a black day was observed everywhere across the country. It was meant to record our protest against Indian atrocities in the annexed valley. After the martyrdom of Burhan Wani back in the summer of 2016, the indigenous Kashmir conflict revived and gained fresh momentum. The Hindutva Modi government targeted Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but had to lick the dust when, during an air dogfight, our brave pilots brought down Indian fighter jets and captured one of their pilots alive.

Afterwards, as a goodwill gesture, Pakistan released the captured Indian pilot and made many peace overtures to mend the ruptured ties but India remained indifferent to every olive branch offered by Pakistan. Now through a presidential order, India has withdrawn the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Indian construction. As a first option, through diplomatic channels, Pakistan is highlighting the cruelties of Indian troops against the people of Kashmir to the world community. The onus lies on every country to put pressure on India to sense the gravity of the situation and rethink its callous decision of writing off the special status of the valley. If the festering Kashmir conundrum is not resolved through peaceful dialogue, Pakistan will be left with no option but to teach a lesson to India through military means. And in that case, the peace of the entire planet will be at peril. Hopefully, the world leaders will rise to the occasion and fulfil their obligations to save the world from any cataclysmic incident.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali