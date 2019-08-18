Humanitarian day

Every year, August 19 is observed as World Humanitarian Day (WHD) globally to pay tribute to all humanitarians who have worked in the promotion of humanitarian causes, and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. According to a report, the World Humanitarian Day was first marked on August 19, 2003, following the attack on the United Nations Headquarters that unfolded in Baghdad, killing 22.

In Pakistan the authorities celebrate the day to create awareness among the public about humanitarian assistance activities. As part of the international community, we should come forward to celebrate the day to pay tribute to those who lost their lives for the protection of needy people.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat