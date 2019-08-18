Beaconhouse students’ sets world record in O, A-Level exams

LAHORE: Students from the Beaconhouse School System across Pakistan achieved a record-breaking total of 17,997 A*s and As in the 2019 CAIE O and A Level exams, making this the highest total ever for any school network in Pakistan. With this achievement, Beaconhouse students continue the tradition of setting new benchmarks!

This is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the students, teachers, and parents in setting new standards of excellence. It resonates with the exemplary guidance and support that the Beaconhouse teachers and school management provide to the students in these critical years!

The A Level programme at Beaconhouse School System is in its third decade of success supported with a growing network of 27 A Level campuses across 16 cities. The Beaconhouse College Programme features the renowned Access Centre where counsellors guide students with university placements and scholarships, ensuring that they are well on their pathway to the future! This ensures Beaconhouse College Programme is Pakistan’s leading A Level Programme!

The successful exam results are not just limited to O and A Level programmes. Beaconhouse students have also excelled in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the Middle Years Programme (MYP). Students of Beaconhouse IBDP batch of 2019 are amongst the top 3 percent of the world, whereas students of MYP batch of 2019 exams are amongst the top 4 percent in the world. Equally impressive are the Beaconhouse students who have secured top marks in the Matriculation exams nationwide.***