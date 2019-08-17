Dacoit gang ringleader held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Police Friday arrested the ringleader of a dacoit gang. According to sources, police arrested Jameel alias Baba, the ringleader of Arain dacoit gang. The ringleader was wanted by Jatoi and Alipur police in various cases. His two accomplices identified as Shaukat and Shahid were arrested already.
