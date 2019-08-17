Nephews kill uncle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A man was tortured to death by his nephews over a family dispute in Bhalwal Sadr police limits. According to police, Muhammad Ejaz of Chak 26/NB exchanged harsh words with his nephews Rashid and Fahad over a family matter on Thursday night. In a fit of rage, the nephews tortured to death Ejaz. Police have registered a case against the accused.
