Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 17, 2019

Nephews kill uncle

Peshawar

A
APP
August 17, 2019

SARGODHA: A man was tortured to death by his nephews over a family dispute in Bhalwal Sadr police limits. According to police, Muhammad Ejaz of Chak 26/NB exchanged harsh words with his nephews Rashid and Fahad over a family matter on Thursday night. In a fit of rage, the nephews tortured to death Ejaz. Police have registered a case against the accused.

