938 tonnes of garbage disposed of in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and Cantonment Board during Eidul Azha lifted 938 tonnes of garbage and waste of sacrificial animals in a joint operation in the Abbottabad city by using 60 vehicles and 370 workers.

An emergency was declared by both the departments to make the city neat and clean with timely removal of garbage and waste from at least six union councils and cantonment area.

For the first time in the history of Abbottabad, the operation for disposal of animals’ waste continued round-the-clock, under supervision of Wasa CEO Noor Qasim and Cantonment Executive Officer Arsalan Haider.

Leave of the sanitation staff of Wasa and Cantonment Board were cancelled and they performed the duties day and night.

Around 10,000 bags were distributed by the Wasa and Cantonment Board in different parts of the city a day before the Eid and at least additional 60 collection points were also established from where both departments’ sanitation staff collected the bags.

Waste from far-flung hilly areas of Kehal, Kunj and Malikpura, where vehicles cannot move, was picked manually.

The people appreciated Wasa’s work at a specially arranged function in the Kunj Community Centre where special shields and certificates were given to the sanitation team.

The Wasa management thanked the community for acknowledgement its services and asked the people to throw garbage and waste in the bins and not in drains and front of houses.