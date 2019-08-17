Indian atrocities in Kashmir highlighted

Islamabad: While observing India's republic day as black day to support Kashmiris in their struggle in the Indian-held region for freedom, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan screened documentaries on Indian atrocities at its Heritage Museum Hall. A photographic exhibition was also held with a wide array of photographs highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, particularly victims of pellet guns used by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir against women and children. Banners bearing slogans in support of the Kashmir cause were displayed at prominent locations on the Lok Virsa.