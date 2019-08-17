close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Indian atrocities in Kashmir highlighted

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Islamabad: While observing India's republic day as black day to support Kashmiris in their struggle in the Indian-held region for freedom, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan screened documentaries on Indian atrocities at its Heritage Museum Hall. A photographic exhibition was also held with a wide array of photographs highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, particularly victims of pellet guns used by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir against women and children. Banners bearing slogans in support of the Kashmir cause were displayed at prominent locations on the Lok Virsa.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad