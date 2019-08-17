tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A protester holds a bottle of cooking oil during a demonstration and clashes with police in Harare on Friday. Scores of people gathered in the capital’s Africa Unity Square to demonstrate against the country’s worsening economy in defiance of the ban, which was upheld by a court on August 16. Prices of staple foods such as cooking oil and bread have risen over recent months in Zimbabwe.
A protester holds a bottle of cooking oil during a demonstration and clashes with police in Harare on Friday. Scores of people gathered in the capital’s Africa Unity Square to demonstrate against the country’s worsening economy in defiance of the ban, which was upheld by a court on August 16. Prices of staple foods such as cooking oil and bread have risen over recent months in Zimbabwe.