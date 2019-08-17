close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
AFP
August 17, 2019

Worsening economy

Business

AFP
August 17, 2019

A protester holds a bottle of cooking oil during a demonstration and clashes with police in Harare on Friday. Scores of people gathered in the capital’s Africa Unity Square to demonstrate against the country’s worsening economy in defiance of the ban, which was upheld by a court on August 16. Prices of staple foods such as cooking oil and bread have risen over recent months in Zimbabwe.

