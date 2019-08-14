Independence Day rallies express solidarity with Kashmiri people

Various political parties held rallies across the city on Wednesday to mark Independence Day and register their resentment against the Indian government’s decision to divest the Indian-held Kashmir of its special status.

MQM-Pakistan rally

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) organised a rally to mark Independence Day and condemn the atrocities of Indian forces in the Indian-occupied Kashmir and stripping Kashmir of its special status by amending the Indian constitution.

The rally started at Mazar-e-Quaid and culminated at the Empress Market. The participants held banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his tyrannical rule.

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is also the federal minister for information technology, led the rally which was attended by various MQM-P leaders including Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Hasan, and other MNAs, MPAs and local government representatives of the party.

The MQM-P leaders demanded of the United Nations and the international community to live up to their promise and resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

They called upon the nation to come out to show solidarity with the people of the occupied territory and said Pakistanis needed to raise their voice for the brighter future of Kashmiris.

PTI event

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held Jashan-e-Pakistan and a solidarity rally for Kashmiris that marched from the Insaf House to Mazar-e-Quaid.

The march was led by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNA Faheem Khan, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar Khan, Kareem Bux Gabol, Bilal Ghafar, Sanji Gangwani, Adnan Ismail, Hunaid Lakhani, Adil Insari, Muhammad Ali Shewani, Subhan Ali Sahil and other leaders. A large number of citizens and PTI workers also participated in the rally.

The PTI leaders said that the hearts of 22 crore Pakistanis beat with the hearts of their Kashmiri brethren and every Pakistani would fight for Kashmir, as it was the jugular vein of the country.

“The Kashmiris are a great nation and there is no other example of such brave struggle in the history for freedom than the struggle of Kashmiris,” Shaikh said. He said all Pakistanis stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and were ready for every sacrifice for the freedom of Kashmir.

Shaikh said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. He said the PM had already made it clear to Modi that Pakistan would go to any extreme on the Kashmir issue. He said the whole nation supported the PM and the Pakistan Army.

PSP supports Kashmiris

The Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) workers from different parts of the city gathered at the Pakistan House, the party’s main office, and took out a procession. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiris, the marchers lauded the struggle of Kashmiri people.

The PSP procession ended at Mazar-e-Quaid. Addressing the rally, PSP leaders said the sacrifices of Kashmiri citizens in the Indian-occupied Kashmir were unforgettable.

PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said his party had waged a campaign for the freedom of Kashmir in Karachi. He added that he wanted Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to convey his message to the PM not to show any weakness on the Kashmir issue, and send a strong message to India. He maintained that the army of Pakistan did not merely consist of 700,000 personnel but the entire population of the country were part of the army.

Christians celebrate

Proud Patricians of the Archdiocese of Karachi celebrated the 72nd birthday of the country with great fervour and patriotism.

The day began with a solemn Eucharistic Celebration in the morning in the cathedral, where Principal Celebrant and Vice Rector Rev. Fr. Joshua Rangel along with His Eminence Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Rev. Fr. Anjou Soares, Fr. Mushtaq and Fr. Mario Rodrigues prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

During the liturgy, the praise and harmony choir enhanced the celebration with their melodious voices.

After the mass, the people were invited to assemble in front of Christ the King monument for the flag hoisting ceremony. Cardinal Coutts hoisted the flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem led by St. Patrick’s Urdu choir.

JI supports Kashmiris

Different religious parties on Wednesday took out rallies to observe the 73rd Independence Day and to express complete solidarity day with Kashmiri brethren.

Expressing unconditional support to the oppressed people of Indian-held Kashmir, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called for adopting all the measures for the freedom of Kashmir.

In a statement, the JI Karachi chief said Indian atrocities in Kashmir were at peak and the Pakistani government should not show any sign of weakness on the issue.

He said the people of Kashmir were looking to Pakistan for help and Pakistan should meet their expectations.

Religious parties’ rallies

The workers of the Sunni Tehreek (ST), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) and Jaffria Alliance were holding the national flags and the Kashmiri flags during the rallies. The participants from different parts of the city converged at Mazar-e-Quaid and expressed complete solidarity with Pakistan.

The leaders of the religious parties condemned the Indian government for changing the status of Kashmir and chanted slogans against India and its army who had made the life of innocent Kashmiris miserable. They said the nation was united on the Kashmir issue and ready to give any sacrifice.

While addressing rallies at various spots in the city, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naim-ur-Rehman, ST Secretary General Fahimuddin Sheikh, Baqar Zaidi of the MWM and other heads of the parties demanded of the government and the Pakistan Army to enter Indian-occupied Kashmir. Humans were being butchered and crushed by the Indian Army and now the Pakistan Army should save innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.

They all headed towards the Karachi Press Club and demanded of the government to announce a clear-cut policy for action regarding the Kashmir issue. The participants burnt an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian flags were also burnt. Police and Rangers personnel moved along the rallies to avert any incident.