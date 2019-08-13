Four brothers from Pishin found dead in Landhi’s Sharafi Goth

Four brothers were found dead in mysterious circumstances in their house located within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station in Landhi.

Responding to information, ambulances from welfare associations reached the house carried the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The four were identified as 22-year-old Anwar, 20-year-old Umar, 18-year-old Usman and 16-year-old Hamza, all sons of Ahmed.

According to SHO Fahadul Hassan, the brothers hailed from Pashin, Quetta, and ran a tea hotel in Karachi. He said their bodies were found when an employee knocked on the door of their house but got no response.

He said a crowd of residents gathered and called the police. Cops entered the house after breaking the gate open. Police officials, while sharing the findings of the initial investigations, said the deaths seemed to have been caused by suffocation due to poisonous gas of a generator near Babar Kanta, Landhi. They said the police were waiting for the final chemical examination report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

Man killed during ‘encounter’

A passerby, who was a tailor by profession and a father of four children, was killed and a suspect arrested on the first day of Eidul Azha on Monday during an exchange of fire between the police and suspected drug peddlers in District Central.

The family of the deceased man claimed that the bullet that killed him was fired by the police. According to the police, the man was killed in an exchange of fire that occurred between them and some drug peddlers at Muhammadi Chowk, Magsi Muhalla in New Mianwali Colony, within the limits of the Pirabad police station.

The body was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 30-year-old Hafiz Muhammad Adeel, son of Rafiq. The victim was a resident of the Ittehad Town area of Baldia Town and a Hafiz-e-Quran, police officials said, adding that he was killed in crossfire when he had gone to the area to visit his friend on the first day of Eidul Azha.

Pirabad SHO Amjad Kalyan said the police went to the site when they came to know about a fight between a vegetable vendor, Aslam, and a suspected drug peddler, Akbar Magsi. The officer claimed that Magsi opened fire on the police as he saw them coming, prompting them to return fire. As Adeel was passing by the area, he was hit by a bullet in crossfire and died.

The police claimed that Adeel was killed by the drug peddler. Doctors also confirmed that he had received a bullet of a small weapon. The suspect was injured in the exchange of fire and he initially managed to flee the scene after throwing his pistol away, the police said, adding that later he was arrested in Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where he had gone for treatment.

Later, a large number of the family members, neighbours and friends of the victim held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club and blamed the police for the killing. The protesters claimed that the police shot and killed the victim without any reason and there was no exchange of fire between the police and any drug peddler. They demanded that the police high-ups take action against the policemen responsible for the killing. Senior police officials assured the protesters of their full cooperation after which they ended the protest. Baldia Town SP Rao Aslam told the media that the victim was killed by the drug peddler’s firing while an inquiry had been initiated and if any cop was found guilty, he would be punished.