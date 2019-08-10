PPP true representative of minority: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said Pakistan’s Muslim majority is the real protector and promoter of the minority here and 1973 constitution is a solid guarantee and the PPP is the true representative and spokesperson of them.

In his message on the occasion of National Minority Day that is being observed today (Sunday), Bilawal said the green national flag of the country could never be Pakistan s green crescent flag without the white part of it which was endorsed by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This national flag is the real national narrative of Pakistan’s highest social values pro-humanity basis of ideology and national unity, he said.

The PPP chairman said the PPP had always strived for necessary legislation representation and equal opportunities for the minority.

He said the PPP had always ensured direct participation of the minority in general elections so that they could play their vibrant role in country’s affairs as the party also ensured their representation in the Senate for the first time.

Bilawal said former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto rendered great services to protect the rights of the minority.