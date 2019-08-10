close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

Power outages pile misery on rain-hit Karachiites

Karachi

Prolonged power outages hit the city after the rainfall as most of the areas were deprived of electricity on Saturday. The electricity crisis also affected water supply to a number of areas of the city.

Power outages hit Liaquatabad, Sea View, North Nazimabad, Tariq bin Ziad Society, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sharea Faisal, Defence, Malir Cantt, Pehalwan Goth, Landhi and their adjoining areas.

According to a spokesperson for K-Electric (KE), “KE teams remained active and responded swiftly despite challenging circumstances to ensure stability of the entire system. Eid holidays of all concerned staff have also been cancelled in view of the rain prediction.” The power utility also claimed that there was no fault of it in the electrocutions reported on Saturday.

