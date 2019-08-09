Wasa announces emergency after heavy downpour in Multan

MULTAN: The Wasa has announced emergency after receiving heavy downpour in the city. The Wasa has summoned all the field staff members, technical staff, disposal staff and other officials at subdivisions for early removal of rainwater on Friday, the Wasa officials said. The Wasa also launched rainwater disposal operation in the city. The Wasa also executed operation in the city for the removal of rainwater particularly from low-lying areas.