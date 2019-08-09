close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Wasa announces emergency after heavy downpour in Multan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

MULTAN: The Wasa has announced emergency after receiving heavy downpour in the city. The Wasa has summoned all the field staff members, technical staff, disposal staff and other officials at subdivisions for early removal of rainwater on Friday, the Wasa officials said. The Wasa also launched rainwater disposal operation in the city. The Wasa also executed operation in the city for the removal of rainwater particularly from low-lying areas.

