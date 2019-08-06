Shahbaz, Bilawal voice support for govt on IHK

ISLAMABAD: Members of the opposition voiced support for the government’s stance on India’s unilateral moves in occupied Kashmir during a joint session of Parliament on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said he agreed with Prime Minister Imran Khan about the need to send out “one message to the world”. Speaking in Parliament, Shahbaz said a country’s leadership steers its nation out of storms and, in that context, the leadership needs “to stand up and stand strong now to tell the world that we’re one and we will fight back to the fullest extent”. He added: “It is the voice of 220 million Pakistanis that they stand by the Kashmiri people’s side.”

Noting that the session was called on an emerging issue that had a direct link to the country’s foundation, the PML-N president said: “Pakistan is of Kashmiris and Kashmiris are of Pakistan.”

He also said “bowing down is out of the question”. “We have to stand firm for Kashmir. I believe (Indian prime minister) Narendra Modi has gone to the last extent in its tyranny in Kashmir and to coax some reaction out of Pakistan.

“We have to decide that this is not just about Kashmir but about Pakistan’s independence,” Shahbaz said. “The water is already above our heads.” The opposition leader further mentioned the Indian premier had targeted Pakistan’s jugular vein, which is why, “before he gets a chance to cut it, we need to cut his hands”.

The PML-N leader also asked as to why Pakistan’s ally nations — including China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — had not made any comments on the escalating Kashmir tension and termed it “isolation”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded of the leadership to rise to the occasion and expose the nefarious designs of India at all international fora. He urged the Prime Minister to demonstrate the kind of leadership which “every Pakistani expects from him”.

He said Modi was playing with fire and the Indian move to change status of Kashmir was not only an attack on Kashmir but also an attack on the UN, on international law, norms and precedents, democracy, rule of law, and inalienable right to self determination.

Bilawal said it was also not only an attack on the Muslims of Kashmir, but it was an attack on India, on the idea of secular and democratic India. He said: “It is an attack on the India of Nehru and Gandhi, but it is also an attack on the India of Vajpayee.” He said neither the Kashmiri people nor would Pakistan accept India’s move at any cost.

Responding to Shahbaz’s speech, Prime Minister Khan asked him to give his suggestions “in clear terms” as to what his government could do further over the issue. “Do you want us to attack India? What you want me to do! Give your suggestions in clear terms,” the Prime Minister asked Shahbaz.