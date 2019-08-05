Scrap dealer shot dead

A scrap dealer was shot dead at his shop in the Rasheedabad area within the limits of the Baldia Town police station.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Obaidullah, son of Jumma Khan Achakzai, a resident of the Abidabad locality in Baldia Town. He was shot multiple times and died on the spot. The body was shifted to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial.

Police officials said two armed men arrived at the victim’s shop of scrap items on a motorcycle, shot him and fled the scene.

According to SHO Masood Khan, the victim was shot four times in his head due to which he died on the spot. The officer said the police had recovered four empties of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

SHO Khan added that the actual motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained but it appeared to be the result of a personal enmity. Further investigations are under way.