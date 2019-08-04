NBP face SSGC in National Hockey final Syed Intikhab Ali

KARACHI: NBP and SSGC cruised to the final of the 65th Air Marshal Nur Khan (late) National Hockey Championship after NBP thrashed Wapda (Whites) 3-1 in a composing game while SSGC beat Wapda 2-1 in a nail-biting encounter here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Sunday. The first semifinal was almost a one sided affair as NBP’s strong attacking line scored consistently while there was sheer anti-climax and scuffles in the second semifinal as SSGC surprised a professional Wapda unit. An intense game play was witnessed in the 2nd semifinal as SSGC played attacking game from the starting but a small mistake by SSGC defender gave opposition in the 5th minute a penalty stroke as Bilal scored making it 1-0. SSGC kept their attacking game and finally scored in the 15th minute when Mubashir shoot the ball straight into the net via a penalty corner. There were some fouls witnessed in the second quarter with 2 green cards in the 22nd minute from the either side and a yellow card in the 27th minute for SSGC but both defensive and attacking games were seen as both teams lacked finishing skills in the penalty area. SSGC continuous circle penetrations as Mubashir netted his second goal in the 38th minute through a penalty corner. The next minute heated words were exchanged as 4 yellow cards were shown. The last quarter saw Wapda displaying a consistent attacking game as there forwards missed 4 to 5 open goals chances in the last minutes as Mubashir two goals sealed the deal for them NBP will look to lift the second consecutive championship after they brushed aside Wapda (White). Though the first quarter was goal less as both teams showed good display but NBP’s Atiq Arshad broke the deadlock in the 18th rolling the field pass into the net. The opposition though kept NBP quiet but they were not able to get pass a strong NBP defence line as Bilal made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute via a field goal and finally made it 3-0, Bilal again netting a wonderful goal. WAPDA (Whites) scored in the 58th minute but it was not enough for them as NBP reached the final. The third place match between Wapda and Wapda (Whites) will be played on Monday at 1.00 pm while the all-important final between NBP and SSGC will be played at 4:00 pm.

