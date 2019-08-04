12 arrested in anti-encroachment drive in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Sunday again conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Board Bazaar and arrested 12 people for setting up businesses on main road.

According to Sajid Khan, media manager of the deputy commissioner, they were frequently receiving complaints from the public regarding the main canal road in Board Bazaar being occupied by people, mostly Afghan refugees and turning it into a fruit and vegetable market.

He said the deputy commissioner had directed operation against encroachments in Board Bazaar and elsewhere in the city. The official said the district administration didn't face any resistance as a large number of police personnel were deployed in the area.

Sajid Khan said 12 people were taken into custody. Interestingly, whenever the new deputy commissioner takes charge of his office, their first job is to launch operation against encroachers in city to get credit for the efficiency.

However, since there are no strict laws for handling encouragements, the encroachers again occupy the state land and set up their businesses. The district administration in past too conducted similar operations in Board Bazaar but could not resolve this issue.