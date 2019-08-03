close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

Landikotal woman nominated for reserved KP Assembly seat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Alhaj Karwan group have nominated a woman hailing from Landikotal for the reserved seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.Baseerat Shinwari is the candidate of Alhaj Karwan, which won two seats in the provincial assembly election from Khyber district. She had recently announced joining the BAP along with the Alhaj Karwan group led by former MNA, Alhaj Shahjee Gul.

Shahjee Gul’s son Bilawal Afridi and nephew Shafiq Sher Afridi as independent candidates had won the provincial assembly seats defeating the nominees of the PTI, JUI-F, ANP and other parties.

Beside these two MPAs,

a third independent lawmaker Abbas Rahman is also part of the Alhaj Karwan and BAP.

Baseerat Shinwari did her masters in International Relations and Political Science from the University of Peshawar. She is a social worker and has served in national and international non-governmental organisations.

Baseerat Shinwari is the daughter of Naushad Ali Shinwari, granddaughter of Habib Khan Shinwari and niece of Fakhre Alam and Saboor Shinwari hailing from Zargarano village in Khugakhel area in Landikotal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar