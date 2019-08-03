Russell’s absence a big loss, says WI captain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Andre Russell has made himself unavailable for the first two T20 Internationals of India’s series against West Indies, on account of discomfort in his surgically-repaired knee at the Global T20 Canada.

Russell’s knee has for long troubled him and cut short his stint at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, where West Indies finished ninth out of 10 teams, with just two wins in nine matches.

Though his inclusion in the squad was subject to a fitness test, Cricket West Indies announced that Russell had informed the selection committee of his unavailability.

“He really wanted to play, he really wanted to come and show off his skills and show off what he does in franchise cricket for the West Indies,” Carlos Brathwaite, the West Indies T20I captain, said.

“Unfortunately, he took another knock and he doesn’t think that if he comes here, he’d be doing justice to other people who could be here and are 100%. Obviously, he’s a big loss, not only on the field but off the field.

“In the dressing room, in and around the team, he’s a big character, very jovial, and in my eyes, a leader in the dressing room as well. But, obviously, if we need to get him ready for the Twenty20 World Cup, we have to do without him for a couple of series. I prefer that than pushing him in this series and making a long term injury.”

Russell’s absence puts Jason Mohammed in line to play his first international match in over a year. The middle-order batsman last turned out in West Indies colours in July 2018, in an ODI against Bangladesh at home.

“It is not easy to fill the shoes of someone like Andre Russell, who has dominated T20 cricket all over the world, and helped West Indies win the ICC T20 World Cup on two occasions,” Floyd Reifer, West Indies’ interim head coach, said. “We believe Jason is capable of good performances and we back him to perform at this level and win games as well.”