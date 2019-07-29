close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Seven sale points for sacrificial animals set up

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi, has said seven sale points of sacrificial animals, including Shahpur Kanjran cattle market, have been established in different areas of Lahore. He visited different sacrificial animal sale markets on Monday.

He directed for making sufficient arrangements of drinking water for animals and proper lighting. He directed for providing security in the markets. He said livestock department will set up medical camps for spray and treatment of animals. During his visit to Manawan Ring Road sale point and DHA Phase 9 sale point, he directed for construction of main track.

