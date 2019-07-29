Luxurious dreams

This refers to the letter ‘Space race’ (July 29) by M Akram Niazi. I agree with the writer that sending a Pakistani astronaut to space from Chinese soil, using its launching pad and a Chinese-made rocket, is no feat. Unfortunately, our minister of science and technology considers this adventure to be a huge accomplishment and an occasion for celebration. Exploration of the frontiers of space has to be original, meaning through indigenous effort, instead of on the crutches of other countries. India is all set to send a rover to the moon involving total indigenous effort at a fraction of the cost. It plans to send a manned mission to the moon in later years if the unmanned mission is successful. It is looking at exploring Mars as part of its ambitious space programme.

Regrettably, there is little focus by the government here on research and innovation, which is a painstaking activity. Centres of excellence in science and technology need to be established in collaboration with the leading institutions of the world to provide a giant leapt in understanding and applying science to the myriad of challenges facing the country. At the moment, we are dependent on foreign countries for almost everything we need and unable to harness even mediocre technologies. The concerned authorities should focus on what we need than what they want. Focusing on uneventful ideas based on borrowed technology applied in an alien land will not help our suffering economy.

Arif Majeed

Karachi