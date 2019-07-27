De Minaur advances to Atlanta Open semis

LOS ANGELES, California: Alex de Minaur advanced to his second semi-final of the year after Bernard Tomic retired because of an injury in their all-Aussie matchup at the ATP Atlanta Open on Friday.

De Minaur, who won the Sydney International title in January, was leading 6-2 and 3-0 when Tomic called it quits.

“It’s not ideal obviously for him, but I’ll take this any day of the week. I got here to play some good tennis, and ended up with the win,” said de Minaur of Sydney. “I hope Bernard gets better and recovers, and hopefully he’s all good for the next tournament.”

Tomic bowed out of the quarter-final contest because of a hand injury after having his serve broken three times.

The third-seeded de Minaur will next face American Reilly Opelka, who beat Daniel Evans of Great Britain 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals in Atlanta for the second time.