Wapda trounce Fata 19-0 in National Hockey Championship

KARACHI: Wapda crushed FATA by 19 goals to nil in the 65th Air Marshal Nur Khan National Hockey Championship here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Friday.

There were goals galore in the as Wapda-Fata match as the winners score a marathon 19 goals without conceding a single goal.

Wapda scored the opening goal in the 2nd minute when Toseeq Arshad fired the ball into the net. Six goals were scored by Wapda against a broken Fata defence line in first quarter. Two hat- tricks were witnessed as Samiullah scored 5 goals. M.Irfan netted 3 goals as Fata failed to get past the tightly-marked defence line of Wapda. The match between Punjab and MPCL was a stand-out game when both teams played an eye-catching 2-2 draw.

PIA pocketed more points as they defeated a weak Sindh team by 7-2. Ihsan Ullah and Hammad Anjum were the stand-out performers scoring the hat- tricks. Ihsan Ullah opened the account for PIA by scoring a goal in the 6th minute through a penalty corner as 1st quarter ended at score of 1-0.

But in the second quarter PIA’s forwards and midfielders exploited a weak Sindh’s defence scoring 4 goals. Hammad Anjum scored 3 well-crafted field goals. Though Sindh scored each goal in 3rd and 4th quarters PIA won the game easily. Balochistan despite being a weak side showed great skills as their attackers got passed a tight Railway defence scoring 4 goals but Railways scored 6 goals to remain winners. Awais ur Rehman achieved an hat-trick.

A strong Police side romped to victory thumping Gilgit by 20-2.There were 3 hat-tricks and a double hat-trick scored by Ali Muhammad who netted a whooping 6 goals tearing apart Gilgit’s defence.