NATIONAL HOCKEY: Punjab hold MPCL

ISLAMABAD: MPCL were held to 2-2 draw by minnows Punjab in the 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship underway at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi.

MPCL took the lead through Taseem Hussain in 4th minute with Punjab striking a field goal through Ashar Tariq in the second quarter.

MPCL again took lead through Usman Ali in the third quarter. Waqas Butt struck through penalty corner minute before the hooter to stun the MPCL.

Wapda overwhelmed Fata 19-0 in the other match of the day. Irfan and Samiullah scored at will striking four times each to sink Fata.

Police outplayed Gilgit 20-2. Ali Mohammad struck seven times for Police while Noman was on target on four occasions.

Railways edged out Balochistan 6-4 during evening session. Awaisur Rehman scored four goals for Railways. PIA got better of Sindh 7-2. Hammad Anjum netted four goals for the Airlines.