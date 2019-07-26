close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

NATIONAL HOCKEY: Punjab hold MPCL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: MPCL were held to 2-2 draw by minnows Punjab in the 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship underway at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi.

MPCL took the lead through Taseem Hussain in 4th minute with Punjab striking a field goal through Ashar Tariq in the second quarter.

MPCL again took lead through Usman Ali in the third quarter. Waqas Butt struck through penalty corner minute before the hooter to stun the MPCL.

Wapda overwhelmed Fata 19-0 in the other match of the day. Irfan and Samiullah scored at will striking four times each to sink Fata.

Police outplayed Gilgit 20-2. Ali Mohammad struck seven times for Police while Noman was on target on four occasions.

Railways edged out Balochistan 6-4 during evening session. Awaisur Rehman scored four goals for Railways. PIA got better of Sindh 7-2. Hammad Anjum netted four goals for the Airlines.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports