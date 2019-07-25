Four points set up to spray cattle in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration has set up four points to spray cattle being transported into the district to contain the spread of Congo, stated Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir on Thursday.

Speaking at a function held on the premises of Livestock Department offices in Lakki city, Wazir, said that livestock experts would spray animals at fixed points established in Darra Tang, Darra Pezu and in Lakki and Naurang cities.

He said the Livestock Department teams would also visit cattle markets in urban and rural localities to conduct fumigation. On the occasion, he along with Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shehzad Khan launched anti-Congo virus campaign by spraying several animals. He distributed kits containing spray pumps, medicines, gloves and masks among livestock workers. The official said the drive would continue till Eidul Azha and the district administration, with the help of the department, would ensure that no sacrificial animal entered the district without being sprayed.

“The tick-borne disease in animals, if contracted by humans, can prove fatal for them,” he said while urging the Livestock officials to launch to sensitise people about precautionary measures against the disease. Later, the deputy commissioner visited the revenue record room and service delivery centre in Lakki city. He checked the preservation and digitisation of revenue records and instructed officials concerned to ensure safety and computerisation of records.