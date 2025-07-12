David Corenswet's ONE habit that annoys 'Superman' director James Gunn

'Superman' star David Corenswet along with Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult

David Corenswet, who played Superman in the 2025 film, has shared a rare insight about him working on the set with director James Gunn.

While sharing the experience, the 31-year-old opened that he has a habit that annoyed Gunn and often resulted in conversations that looked like arguments.

David revealed that he wants to know every single detail about a scene. He explained to Hollywood Authentic with an example.

According to him, if James asked him to jump off a cliff, he would then have questions like, “What you want to be able to do is say, why this cliff? Why now? And where are we hoping I’m going to land?”

The Twisters actor opened that this bizarre habit created a little trouble on set.

Corenswet stated, “If you talk to James [Gunn] that’s the one area where I’m difficult. And very quickly, that can start to sound like an argument. It can sound argumentative to people.”

He recalled getting a note from the DC CEO for a particular scene which David thought was not appropriate for the act.

“And so I started going back and forth with him a little bit. To anyone watching, it would look like an argument. It looked like I didn’t want to do things the way he wanted them done”, the actor revealed.

2025 Superman is now running in theatres globally.