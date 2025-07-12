Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis spotted on intimate yacht date during holiday

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston appear to be spending a romantic trip together

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are celebrating their budding romance with their trip together to Spain.

The 56-year-old actress and the health guru were spotted on a yacht date in Mallorca on Thursday, July 10.

The Friends alum packed on PDA with Curtis as they were seen getting cosy in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Reportedly, the pair was accompanied by friends on the trip but they gave most of their attention to each other.

The couple was spotted holding hands while they walked and chatted with friends in the other pictures, with an eye witness also claiming that they saw the two kissing.

The Morning Show star sported a casual outfit for the outing, based on spaghetti strap black tank top while her partner wore a matching black buttoned down.

The lovebirds have been sparking romance rumours for a while now and made their relationship public when they were spotted at their trip to Spain together on Fourth of July.

Aniston’s close friends also joined them on vacation, including Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

According to sources, Aniston and Curtis have a “very Zen” connection together and she has known him for a long time.