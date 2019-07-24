LHC allows application of Mashhood

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Wednesday allowed an application of PML-N MPA and former Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan to place on record his reply to a questionnaire served on him by the NAB. The bench was hearing a petition of the lawmaker challenging his blacklisting by the government and inquiry against him by the NAB.

A NAB prosecutor requested the bench to dispose of the petition since the petitioner had appeared before the investigation team in response to the call-up notice issued to him. However, the bench allowed the application of the petitioner and adjourned further hearing till Aug 7.

Previously, the ministry of interior had told the court that it included Khan in blacklist on the recommendation of the NAB for his involvement in an inquiry into alleged corruption in Punjab Youth Festival. Talking to the media at the LHC, Mr Khan said attempts were being made to silence his voice. He said state institutions had been used to victimise the opposition. The former minister said the NAB itself closed the inquiry against him for no evidence of corruption and reopened the same on political consideration. Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US, he said the statement of US President Donald Trump proved that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had refused to take dictation from America.