FIFA bans ex-Liberia football chief

GENEVA: FIFA on Wednesday banned the former of head of the Liberian Football Association from football for 10 years over corruption, including misuse of funds intended for an Ebola awareness campaign.

Musa Hassan Bility, an executive committee member at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), was also hit with a 500,000 Swiss franc ($507,000, 455,000 euros) fine by judges at FIFA’s independent ethics committee. FIFA’s investigation targeting Bility, launched in May 2018, “related to the misappropriation of the funds granted under FIFA’s ‘11 against Ebola’ campaign,” the world football’s governing body said in a statement.