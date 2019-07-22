LHC moved for NAB probe against sitting ministers

LAHORE The Lahore High Court has been approached to ensure the enforcement of the right to equality and order the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to also conclude inquiries pending with it against members of the government.

The Lawyers Foundation for Justice filed a constitutional petition through senior lawyer A.K Dogar seeking a direction for the National Accountability Bureau to take action against federal Minister for Interior Pervez Khattak, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Senator Mohsin Aziz and MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheenah.

The lawyer states that Article 25 of the Constitution is pivotal amongst all fundamental rights, which says that all citizens are equal before the law and are entitled to equal protection of law.

He says that it had been noticed that some citizens belonging to political parties in the opposition were being arrested while those in the government, despite pending inquiries, were not being even touched by the National Accountability Bureau.

He pleads that whatsoever was accused of any offence defined in Section 9 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 must be investigated and his/her case referred to accountability court for trial.