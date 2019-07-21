PHF congress meeting tomorrow

KARACHI: The PHF congress meeting will be held at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium on Tuesday (tomorrow), and it is expected that more than 100 congress members will participate in the meeting, ‘The News’ has learnt on Sunday.

The PHF congress meeting is important because secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa has to get vote of confidence in the meeting.

Besides, the meeting will decide the names of national hockey team’s selection committee members.

A PHF high official said a new goal post would be installed for the national championship. Sheds for technical and jury staffers have been installed and seating arrangements for spectators have been renovated.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Army and WAPDA have registered two teams each for the national championship.

It was also learnt that PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa had written a letter to PTV authorities for live telecast of quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Sources said WAPDA, SSGC, PIA and Mari Petroleum would prove a real threat for NBP, as all these teams had good combinations of senior and junior players.

Mari Petroleum, participating for the first time in national championship, have three players from Pakistan junior team and one senior player.