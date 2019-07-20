MoUs signed with Iran, Turkey

Two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed on Friday at the Chief Minister House so that the concerned organisations of Sindh, Iran and Turkey could enhance relations with each other in the fields of agriculture, industries and other related fields.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah witnessed the signing of the MoUs, and Information and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

The first MoU was signed between the Centre for Peace, Security and Developmental Studies (CPSD) Pakistan and the Institute for Political and International Studies, Iran, to start mutual cooperation with each other.

The other MoU was signed between the CPSD and the Turkish Asian Centre for Strategic Studies to forge relationship between the two entities.