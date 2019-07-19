KPITB, PITB sign MoU

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of cooperation with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

An official handout said that the KPITB Chairman Dr Shahbaz Khan and PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor signed the MoU on behalf of their respective boards and the governments. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Khan Bangash witnessed the ceremony besides high ranking officers from both the provinces. As per the MoU, both the boards will benefit from each other’s experiences and innovation in order to improve output and save time and energies. Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash said the working of different organisations has improved as transparency has been ensured.

To give an example, Bangash said that in KP Assembly members were utilizing dashboard for all sort of communication. He said that it was the case with almost all government departments. PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that he and his team will soon visit KP to look into these developments and study in detail the software so developed so that the same were utilized in Punjab too.