Man, sister-in-law from Kohat shot dead in Karachi

A man and his sister-in-law were shot dead at a house in Sector 30-C of the Shah Latif locality on Friday. The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

SHO Gul Baig said Abrar Gul Daraz, 37, and his sister-in-law Shabana, 32, hailed from Kohat and had been residing in a rented house in Karachi for the past six months.

The officer said the man was already married to the woman’s sister, adding that the two had been living in Karachi as a couple. He said the police were yet to prove the two had married. Citing witness statements, the police said two men broke into the Shah Latif house and opened fire on the occupants. Police said the victims’ families could be behind the attack.

SBCA man dies

The general secretary of the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) union, who was shot outside the SBCA building on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Friday. Police said 55-year-old Ashraf Ali’s cousin, Babar, who was behind the incident, had been arrested from the spot and a case was registered against him.

Passer-by injured

A passer-by was wounded in a firing incident in Sharafi Goth. The victim was taken to the Jinnah Hospital, where he was identified as 30-year-old Kamran. Police said the victim was injured during cross-firing between the police and robbers near Singer Chowrangi in the Korangi locality.