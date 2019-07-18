Drugs seized in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two peddlers and seized a huge quantity of drugs from them. The In-charge Nowshera Cantonment Police Station, Zardad Khan, told reporters that acting on a tip-off, the police established a ‘naka’ on the road and signalled a car to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 15 kg hashish and five kilogram opium from the vehicle. He said two smugglers identified as Zeeshan hailing from Mardan and Nauman, a resident of Gujrat, were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of law.