Five held with narcotics

PESHAWAR: The local police during an action foiled a bid to smuggle drugs and arrested five people, including two women on Wednesday. According to an official at the Michini Gate Police Station, acting on tip-off the police stopped the van of a wedding party and recovered 23 kg hashish, 27 kg opium and 3 kg heroin from it. Two women Zahida and Uzma and three men Owais, Niamat Shah and Mohammad Hussain were arrested and cases lodged against them. Meanwhile, in another action police in Gulberg foiled a bid to smuggle 1120 non-custom paid cellphones from a pick-up. The seized phones were handed over to Customs.