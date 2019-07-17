close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Departmental hockey teams start reaching Karachi from today

Sports

KARACHI: The departmental teams participating in the 65th National Hockey Championship will start reaching Karachi from Thursday (today).

Pakistan Army’s hockey team will arrive in Karachi today, followed by WAPDA and Port Qasim, who will set foot in the metropolitan city on Friday (tomorrow). The rest of the departmental teams will keep reaching till July 19 to 20, The News learnt on Wednesday.

The National hockey championship is scheduled to be held in Karachi at the Abdul Sattar hockey stadium from July 23 to August 7. The training camps organised by PIA and defending champions NBP are already underway in Karachi.

It is expected that 22 to 24 teams of departments and provinces will participate in the championship. Mari Petroleum Limited, a departmental hockey team comprising emerging talent, is participating in the championship for the first time.

