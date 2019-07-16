close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

‘Journalists problems to be solved soon’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that rights of the journalists of Multan will be fully protected.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists from Multan who called on him in the Assembly chambers here Tuesday. He stated that he would visit Multan and South Punjab soon along with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Pervaiz Elahi said that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been issued to the allottees who had completed their files and sent these to the Foundation; besides, special instructions had also been issued for the transfer of plots.

He said that for solving the problems of the Journalist Colony, Multan, he had especially talked to the chief minister and very soon team of the Foundation would visit Multan to determine the procedure for the transfer of plots.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus