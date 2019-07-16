‘Journalists problems to be solved soon’

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that rights of the journalists of Multan will be fully protected.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists from Multan who called on him in the Assembly chambers here Tuesday. He stated that he would visit Multan and South Punjab soon along with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Pervaiz Elahi said that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been issued to the allottees who had completed their files and sent these to the Foundation; besides, special instructions had also been issued for the transfer of plots.

He said that for solving the problems of the Journalist Colony, Multan, he had especially talked to the chief minister and very soon team of the Foundation would visit Multan to determine the procedure for the transfer of plots.