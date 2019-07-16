Electrifying ‘Heer Maan Ja’ song released

KARACHI: The much-awaited film ‘Heer Maan Ja’ by IRK Films, Arif Lakhani Films & Geo Films, has just released its first song from the movie – the upbeat and lively dance number ‘Addi Maar’.

Song has been sung by Herbie Sahara and Nindy Kaur in their powerful vocals. Featuring Ali Rehman Khan, the leading man of the movie, and the renowned actress Zara Sheikh who has made a comeback to big screen through this song, Addi Maar is a colorful burst of energy and excitement, with a fun music video flaunting gorgeous desi attires, some groovy dance moves and music that is uplifting and full of vitality.

After releasing one hit after another, IRK Films, Geo Films and Arif Lakhani Films are ready to release their newest and biggest project to date – Heer Maan Ja, this Eidul Azha. The movie is expected to be an emotional joyride that encompasses a whole lot of comedy, romance, emotions, action and thrill.

Other than Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq in the lead, the cast of Heer Maan Ja includes Faizan Sheikh in the role of an antagonist, along with Mojiz Hasan and Shumayle Khattak in supporting roles. A pure rom-com, Heer Maan Ja is a story that revolves around two people whose paths diverge, and then realign together in the face of certain complicated situations. Heer is a happy-go-lucky girl belonging to a conservative family, while Kabir is an ambitious man with many dreams, but a troubled subconscious. When their paths meet again, a new level of complexities arise amidst an unexpected spark that lights up one more time.

Directed by Azfar Jafri, and produced by Imran Raza Kazmi, Hareem Farooq and Arif Lakhani, the film has partnered up with Geo Films as the official media partner and Distribution Club for the nationwide release of the movie.