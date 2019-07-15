Girls outshine boys in Faisalabad matric exams

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad, announced the result of matriculation examination 2019 here on Monday. Total 158,746 students appeared in the examination of whom 124,064 were declared successful with pass percentage of 78.15. Announcing the result, the controller examinations said that 115,821 students appeared in the science group of whom 95,657 were declared successful with pass percentage of 82.9. In the general group, pass percentage remained 66.18. Inshrah Muddasar (Roll No 404468) of Divisional Public School (Girls Section), Faisalabad, stood first by securing 1090 marks while Iman Noor (Roll No 405833) and Laiqa Iqbal (Roll No 405834) of PAEC Foundation School, Faisalabad, shared the second position with 1087 marks each. Zoha Tariq (Roll No 404520) of Divisional Public School (Girls Section), Faisalabad, Faiza Fatima (Roll No 419218) of New Afaq Girls School, Samundri, and Qamar Jawad Mehdi (Roll No 513598) of Government High School, Waso Astana, Jhang, shared the third position.