Man arrested for firing at cops in Karak

KARAK: The police here on Sunday claimed to have arrested a motorcyclist on the charge of firing at the cops during routine patrolling.

According to a press release, the cops from the Karak Police Station led by additional SHO Awal Zaman were on routine patrol when they signalled two motorcyclists to stop near Thordhand but they sped.

The policemen chased the motorcyclists who allegedly fired at the cops. The cops managed to arrest one of the accused identified as Shah Zaib, a resident of Karak city, and recovered a 9 MM pistol from him. The other accused managed to escape. The police registered a case against the accused.